Crane Ultrasonic Humidifier Train for $28
New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Certified Refurb Crane Ultrasonic Humidifier Train
$28 $30
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR5" cuts the price – it's $28 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
Features
  • for rooms up to 500 square feet
  • 1-gallon tank
  • 24-hour run time
  • Model: EE-7272
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR5"
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers eBay Crane
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 59% -- $28 Buy Now