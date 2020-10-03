New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Crane 1,500W Smart Space Heater
$42 $171
free shipping

It's $4 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $35.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Crane via eBay.
Features
  • WiFi enabled
  • touch LCD display
  • child lock
  • max 1,000-square foot coverage area
  • Model: EE-8077W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Heaters eBay Crane
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 75% $46 (exp 10 mos ago) $42 Buy Now