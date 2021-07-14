Craftsman V20 20V 1/4" Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit for $96
Ace Hardware
Craftsman V20 20V 1/4" Cordless Brushless Impact Driver Kit
$96 $120
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup where available (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • variable speed
  • brushless motor
  • includes battery & charger
  • Model: CMCF810C1
