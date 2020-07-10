New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 7-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit
$249 $410
pickup

It's $161 under list, a $50 drop since our mention in November, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • 1/2" cordless drill
  • 1/4" cordless impact driver
  • cordless reciprocating saw
  • circular saw with 6-1/2" blade
  • cordless oscillating tool
  • cordless grinder
  • cordless LED pivoting task light
  • 20V MAX Lithium Ion Charger
  • Model: CMCK700D2
