Craftsman V20 6-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $249

Save $95 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver
- 1/4" Cordless Impact Driver
- 1" Cordless Reciprocating Saw
- 6-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw
- Cordless Oscillating Tool
- Cordless Task Light
- (2) 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries w/ charger
- Model: CMCK600D2
- UPC: 885911548861
-
Expires 7/28/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 commonly used 6- and 12-point sockets, three 90-tooth ratchets, 4 extensions, 15 standard length wrenches and 20 mini wrenches with 15° offset for extra clearance, 25 star and hex L-wrenches and 33 other tools, and carrying case
- Model: 81700
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- cord wrap
- also functions as a blower
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
More Offers
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- INCLUDES 6 TOOLS: Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Task Light, Oscillating Tool, Circular Saw, (2) Batteries, Charger
- DRILL/DRIVER: 280 UWO of power and 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0-350 RPM and 0-1,500 RPM for demanding tasks
- IMPACT DRIVER: 1,460 in-lbs. of torque 2,800 RPM and 3,100 BPM for heavy duty fastening
- CIRCULAR SAW: 6-1/2-in. blade running at 4,200 RPM for cross cutting or ripping 2x material
- OSCILLATING TOOL: Variable speed from 8k to 18k OPM provides optimal control in a variety of applications using the universal Tool-Free attachment system
- Model: CMCK600D2
- UPC: 885911548861
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|27%
|--
|$249
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|5%
|--
|$326
|Check Price
Sign In or Register