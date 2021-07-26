Craftsman V20 6-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $249
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 6-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit
$249 $344
Features
  • 1/2" Cordless Drill Driver
  • 1/4" Cordless Impact Driver
  • 1" Cordless Reciprocating Saw
  • 6-1/2" Cordless Circular Saw
  • Cordless Oscillating Tool
  • Cordless Task Light
  • (2) 20V MAX 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries w/ charger
  • Model: CMCK600D2
  • UPC: 885911548861
  • Expires 7/28/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 27% -- $249 Buy Now
Amazon 5% -- $326 Check Price