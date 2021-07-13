Craftsman V20 6" Cordless Chainsaw Lopper for $120

Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Apply coupon code "L33LHFN6" for a savings of $104. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TOOLShome via Amazon.
- 50L grass box and mulcher
- 6 mowing heights
- 3 operation heights
- low noise
- Model: KDLM4040A
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- drop forged 1055 carbon
- European style head w/ 4" blade & 4 1/2" cutting edge
- Model: 90TA
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" blade and a 4.5" cutting edge
- American Hickory handle
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on tools, paint, grills, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|20%
|$120 (exp 59 mins ago)
|$120
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$120 (exp 10 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
