Craftsman V20 6" Cordless Chainsaw Lopper for $120

New
Ace Hardware · 59 mins ago
Craftsman V20 6" Cordless Chainsaw Lopper
$120 $150
free shipping

Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • cuts up to 4" diameter
  • includes battery and charger
  • Model: CMCCSL621D1
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 20% $120 (exp 59 mins ago) $120 Buy Now
Amazon   $120 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price