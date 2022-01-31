Outside of price matches, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 Impact Driver
- two V20 20V Max Lithium Ion Batteries, charger, and storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
Expires 1/31/2022
That is a savings of $120. Plus, thanks to the free shipping, this is an even better deal than our mention from last month. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes a drill/driver; impact driver; reciprocating saw; circular saw; jig saw; random orbit sander; oscillating tool, task light; 2 carry bags
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- Model: CMCK800D2
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
It's a $20 drop from our Black Friday mention and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger and 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's $400 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- blower
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
Members save $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery from store, depending on ZIP.
- cordless drill/driver, cordless impact driver, cordless oscillating multi-tool, and cordless reciprocating saw
- includes 2 batteries, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCK489D2
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
It's $65 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V max 1/2 in. Cordless drill with powerful motor provides 280 UWO of power for demanding drilling and fastening tasks
- 20V max 1/2 in. Cordless drill with 2 speed gearbox ranging from 0350 RPM and 01, 500 RPM for speed of application
- 20V max 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver provides 1, 460 inlbs of torque running at 2, 800 RPM and 3, 100 BPM for heavy duty fastening tasks
- 20V max 1/4 in. Cordless impact driver features a drop and load one handed bit change
- Both units feature an LED light for improved visibility
- Compact designs and contoured overmolded handles make working in tight spaces easier and more comfortable
- Storage bag is included for ease of transportation and storage
- (2) 20V MAX Lithium Batteries with high performance cells provide ample runtime and increased performance
- 20V MAX Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery
- 3 Year Limited Warranty, refer to "Warranty & Support" section below for full details
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
