$120 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the delivery fee.
- includes a drill/driver; impact driver; reciprocating saw; circular saw; jig saw; random orbit sander; oscillating tool, task light; 2 carry bags
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- Model: CMCK800D2
Expires 12/2/2021
The lowest shipped price we could find by $20.
- 20V drill/driver
- 20V impact driver
- 2 batteries, charger
- carry case
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
The lowest price we could find by $19.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 20V drill/driver w/ 2 speeds
- CMCF800 20V impact driver
- easy bit change
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
The lowest price we could find by $59.
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
The best price we could find by $11.
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
$100 off and the best deal we could find.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
The best price we could find by $79.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
- DCL040 LED Work Light
- Model: DCK466D2
- UPC: 885911696401
$40 off list and the best deal we could find.
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid truck delivery fees.
- includes a suitcase, deep toolbox, and rolling unit
- IP65 dust and water resistant
- 22" wide
- Model: CMST60420
50% off and $169 less than a similar 239-piece set from a different brand.
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
$11 off and the best price we could find.
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
