Considering single and 2-pack compatible Craftsman batteries can be found for less than $100, this is a better deal than the best price we found for a kit including them. Buy Now at Lowe's
- drives up to 2" 18Ga brad nails
- tool-free jam and stall release
- tool-free depth adjustment
- adjustable belt hook
- Model: CMCN618B
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- drives 16 gauge 20-degree angled finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- sequential & bump modes
- up to 800 nails per charge
- LED lights
- tool-free depth adjustments
- Model: DCN660B
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/4" to 1-3/4"
- tool-free depth-of-drive adjustments
- zero nail lockout
- patented single-action side load canister
- Model: RN46
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|23%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register