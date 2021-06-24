Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $180 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit
$180 for members $219
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • 1/2" drill driver
  • 1/4" impact driver
  • Model: CMCK210C2
  • UPC: 885911548830
All Deals Tools & Hardware Ace Hardware Craftsman
Related Offers
Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $275
Walmart · 2 mos ago
Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit
$275

Features
  • Part of the V20 cordless system
  • Brushless motors provide up to 25% more runtime and improved durability
  • Brushless 1/2 in. Drill driver produces 350 unit watts out for a variety of heavy duty jobsite applications
  • Drill driver with 2speed gearbox with speeds of 0600/01, 900
  • A 1/2" Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention
  • Brushless 1/4 in. Impact driver delivers 1,500 inlbs of torque for demanding jobs
  • Impact Driver produces 2,800 RPM's and 3,500 IPM's for completing a variety of fastening applications
  • The quick release chuck allows for quick and easy onehanded bit changes
  • (2) V20 20V MAX* Lithium Batteries with high performance cells provide ample runtime and increased performance
  • V20 20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery
  • Model: CMCK210C2
  • UPC: 885911548830
Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $199
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit
$199 $219
free shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Part of the V20 cordless system
  • Brushless motors provide up to 25% more runtime and improved durability
  • Brushless 1/2 in. Drill driver produces 350 unit watts out for a variety of heavy duty jobsite applications
  • Drill driver with 2speed gearbox with speeds of 0600/01, 900
  • A 1/2" Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention
  • Brushless 1/4 in. Impact driver delivers 1,500 inlbs of torque for demanding jobs
  • Impact Driver produces 2,800 RPM's and 3,500 IPM's for completing a variety of fastening applications
  • The quick release chuck allows for quick and easy onehanded bit changes
  • (2) V20 20V MAX* Lithium Batteries with high performance cells provide ample runtime and increased performance
  • V20 20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery
  • Model: CMCK210C2
  • UPC: 885911548830
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 17% -- $180 Buy Now
Amazon 9% $261 (exp 2 mos ago) $199 Check Price
Walmart   $218 (exp 2 mos ago) $275 Check Price