Craftsman V20 2-Tool Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $180 for members

It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1/2" drill driver
- 1/4" impact driver
- Model: CMCK210C2
- UPC: 885911548830
Published 1 hr ago
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
You'd pay $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 18" bag for long tools and a 13" zippered tool bag with pockets
- 600D Denier material, resisting moisture and wear and tear, and feature handles for easy carrying
- Open-mouth structure on each bag
Ace Rewards members get this for the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
You can choose from
14 11 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69 $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save about 15% off or more on most Zippo items on offer, including fuel canisters, lighters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Zippo Matte Pocket Lighter for $15.93 ($6 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Available in Tan.
- 40 solar-powered LED lights
- UV-protected, vented canopy
- base not included
- Model: UMSCS10E04OBD
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
Ace Rewards members save $30 on this hard to find set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- includes two 1.5mAh Lithium Ion batteries, Lithium Ion charger, and 0.065" line prewound in spool
- trimmer has 2 speed settings (for more power or more run time)
- dual-speed trigger blower features up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH
- Model: CMCK279C2
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Part of the V20 cordless system
- Brushless motors provide up to 25% more runtime and improved durability
- Brushless 1/2 in. Drill driver produces 350 unit watts out for a variety of heavy duty jobsite applications
- Drill driver with 2speed gearbox with speeds of 0600/01, 900
- A 1/2" Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention
- Brushless 1/4 in. Impact driver delivers 1,500 inlbs of torque for demanding jobs
- Impact Driver produces 2,800 RPM's and 3,500 IPM's for completing a variety of fastening applications
- The quick release chuck allows for quick and easy onehanded bit changes
- (2) V20 20V MAX* Lithium Batteries with high performance cells provide ample runtime and increased performance
- V20 20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery
- Model: CMCK210C2
- UPC: 885911548830
