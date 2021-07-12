Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit for $59

That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 50% off on page coupon to get this deal.
- Sold by SnapFreshUS via Amazon.
- built-in LED light
- variable speed
- 1,350 in-lb. torque
- 2.0Ah battery
- charger
- 7 driver bits
- 4 sockets
- carrying case
- Model: BBT-POB04
That's $12 under our September mention of a refurbished one (this mention is new), $60 off, and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by CPO Outlets via eBay.
- A full 1-year manufacturer warranty applies.
- impact driver
- 18V battery
- 18V charger
- 4 bit holders, 4 bits
- belt clip
- carry bag
- Model: GDX18V-1600B12
It's $70 off list; many stores are charging over $200.
- Up to 330ft./lbs. max of fastening torque
- 3 mode settings
- Model: DCF894B
That's a savings of $100 off list price.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Includes 18V 1/2" compact drill driver, 18V 1/4" hex impact driver, 2 batteries, and accessories
- Model: GXL18V-26B22-RT
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more.
Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT.
That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and more.
- extra $150 off $1,499 - $1,998.99
- extra $300 off $1,999 - $2,498.99
- extra $500 off $2,499 - $4,999.99
- extra $750 off $5,000 or more
Eligible items are marked with a green "Buy more, save more" banner. Discount applies in cart.
That's a $20 savings on the jig saw or a savings of $56 on the impact wrench.
- the jigsaw features 4 orbital settings and comes with one wood blade
- the impact wrench features a variable speed trigger and an LED light
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6.
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
- shock-resistant tool steel
- cnc-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF1260
More Offers
It's $14 under list price.
- HIGH PERFORMANCE: The cordless impact driver delivers 1,460 in-lbs. of torque and max 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs for quick fastening applications
- QUICK AND EASY: Quickly release chuck for easy one-handed bit changes
- IMPROVED VISIBILITY: LED light helps in dark work areas
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
