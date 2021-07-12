Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit for $59
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit
$59 $79
free shipping

That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
  • 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
  • quick release chuck
  • 1,460 in-lbs. torque
  • LED light
  • Model: CMCF800C1
  • UPC: 885911673204
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit for $84
Amazon · 8 mos ago
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit
$84 $98
free shipping

It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE: The cordless impact driver delivers 1,460 in-lbs. of torque and max 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs for quick fastening applications
  • QUICK AND EASY: Quickly release chuck for easy one-handed bit changes
  • IMPROVED VISIBILITY: LED light helps in dark work areas
  • Model: CMCF800C1
  • UPC: 885911673204
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 25% -- $59 Buy Now
Amazon 13% $85 (exp 8 mos ago) $84 Check Price
Ace Hardware   $59 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price