That's a major low by $153. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Metric and SAE
- Polished Chrome
- 6 and 12 Points
- 72 Tooth 0.25", 0.75", and 0.5" drive ratchets
- Ratchets produce a 5 degree arc swing
- Model: CMMT45938
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
Shop a small selection of mechanic tool sets that would make great last minute gifts. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 10-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set for $12.98 ( low by $12).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
That's $2 under our last mention and about $5 less than the average historical price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- insulates outdoor faucets to prevent winter freeze-up
- Model: FC2
The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) You'd pay at least $84 more from third party sellers. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
More Offers
That's a major low by $153. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery, also depending on ZIP.
- Metric and SAE
- Polished Chrome
- 6 and 12 Points
- 72 Tooth 0.25", 0.75", and 0.5" drive ratchets
- Ratchets produce a 5 degree arc swing
- Model: CMMT45938
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|33%
|$200
|$200
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register