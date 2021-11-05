That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes an organizer tray
- constructed from alloy steel
- Model: CMMT34554
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
That's $20 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large markings
- Polished
- Box end
- Corrosion resistant
- Model: CMMT12080
It's $25 off list and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- wrenches ranges from 5/16" and 7/8"
- Model: CMMT10946
That's a buck under our last mention and $8 less than the average price at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches
- 3/8" ratchet wrench
- 22 hex keys
- 6" slip-joint pliers
- 6" long nose pliers
- more
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $10 under our Black Friday week mention, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save on inflatables, wreaths, trees, light strands, and decor. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 8-Foot Santa Inflatable for $49.99 (low by $14).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's marked at 50% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" and 13" bags
- Model: CMST513518
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
