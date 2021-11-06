That's $3 under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes an organizer tray
- constructed from alloy steel
- Model: CMMT34554
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
That's $20 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large markings
- Polished
- Box end
- Corrosion resistant
- Model: CMMT12080
That's a buck under our last mention and $8 less than the average price at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches
- 3/8" ratchet wrench
- 22 hex keys
- 6" slip-joint pliers
- 6" long nose pliers
- more
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
These are some of the best discounts we've seen in months in this section, including best-ever prices on ladders and tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price for these items drop in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $10 under our Black Friday week mention, and the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 11-position clutch
- built-in LED light
- built-in driver bit holder
- includes drill, battery, and charger
- Model: BCD702C1
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Take 50% off this set and get it for the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" and 13" bags
- Model: CMST513518
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|56%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register