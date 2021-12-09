Outside of Lowe's, you'd pay at least $100 for the air compressor alone (and only if you are lucky enough to find it for pick it up). For further comparison, Amazon charges $98 for just the 18GA nailer and $159 for the 16GA nailer. (These have carrying cases, but it's the only way we can find them available separately). Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 150 PSI
- includes 18 Ga. brad nailer, 16 Ga. straight finish nailer, and 23 Ga. pin nailer
- Model: CMEC3KITPN
-
Expires 12/25/2021
-
-
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Lowe's
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
This is $50 less than we saw it in July. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 72 tooth 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets
- metal tool box with ball-bearing drawers
- Model: CMMT45068
