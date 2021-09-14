That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The price drops for Ace Rewards members (not a member? it's free to join).
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's a savings of $39 in comparison to buying them separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Tool Set:
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Tool Box:
- 110-lbs. weight capacity
- grip handles
- wheeled
- includes tray
- Model: CMMT99206
Apply coupon code "NDMH9G54" for a savings of $16. That's $3 less than our mention from March. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Oria Direct via Amazon.
- 101 steel bits
- magnetic pad
- 19 repair accessories
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, hex sets, and lots more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the SATA 65-Piece 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Mechanic's Tool Set for $29.54 ($28 off, all-time low).
At $20 off, this is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes sockets, wrenches, hex keys and more
- 72-tooth gear system for high torque ratcheting
- SAE and metric sizes
- Model: DWMT73802
- UPC: 076174738025
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "MN6TOBF8" to save $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Liwa via Amazon.
- magnetic black oxide non-slip tips
- storage case
- Model: TLHSS1A
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
That's $4 less than you'd pay from Amazon. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
