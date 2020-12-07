New
Ace Hardware · 20 mins ago
Craftsman 3-Ton Manual Automotive Floor Jack Set
$130 w/ Ace Rewards $180
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $134. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price and bag free shipping (it's free to join.)
Features
  • includes 3-ton service jack, two 3-ton jack stands, and 40" creeper
  • 360° of pivot for flexibility and a clear view
  • compact storage
  • easy-to-operate handle
  • Model: CMHT50610
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Automotive Ace Hardware Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 27% -- $130 Buy Now