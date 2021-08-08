Craftsman 3/8" Drive S Metric 6-Point 11-Piece Deep Socket Set for $33 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 3/8" Drive S Metric 6-Point 11-Piece Deep Socket Set
$33 for members $39
pickup

Ace Rewards Members can bag the best price by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
  • 9mm through 19mm sockets
  • Model: CMMT12045
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
