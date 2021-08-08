Craftsman 3/8" Drive S Metric 6-Point 11-Piece Deep Socket Set for $33 for members

Ace Rewards Members can bag the best price by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- 9mm through 19mm sockets
- Model: CMMT12045
Expires 8/31/2021
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 4000 rpm
- charger not included
- 8T blade and hex wrench
- Model: CMCS500B
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Oil-free / maintenance-free pump
- Model: CMXECXA0200243
- UPC: 810941030925
That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago, $22 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Part of the V20 cordless system
- Variable speed trigger
- 3 Orbital settings
- Dust blower clears debris from the cut line for visibility
- Compatible with the VERSATRACK Wall Organization System. Clip and Accessories sold separately.
- Battery and charger sold separately
- Model: CMCS600B
- UPC: 885911548212
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- speed tip
- flute design
- 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWA5100
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
Donate $5 to Ace Hardware's Children's Miracle Network Hospital fund, and you'll get a Special Edition Ace Hardware 5-Gallon Blue Bucket™ – you'll then get 20% off all the regular-price items you can fit into the bucket. (Spending over $25 means your savings will exceed your $5 donation.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The bucket-centric nature of this promotion means it's only available in Ace Hardware stores.
- Some exclusions apply.
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on a selection of power tools including drills, compound miter saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Eligible items are marked.
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6.5" Cordless Circular Saw for $99.99 after rewards ($20 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
It's $10 under our February mention, $30 off list, and the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
