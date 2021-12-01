Ace Rewards members get this for $49 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member, it is free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes non-slip mat
- 500-lbs. weight capacity
- 10,227 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Published 29 min ago
Save on Craftsman tool storage chests and cabinets. You'dll earn a $30 gift card on orders of $300, $75 gift card with $500, or $150 Gift Card with $750 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Click here to view rebate details.
- You can check the rebate for a list of eligible items.
That's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid truck delivery fees.
- includes a suitcase, deep toolbox, and rolling unit
- IP65 dust and water resistant
- 22" wide
- Model: CMST60420
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" and 13" bags
- Model: CMST513518
That's the lowest price we could find by $71. Buy Now at Lowe's
- made in the USA
- heavy-duty steel construction
- drawers support up to 100 lbs.
- reinforced casters with 1,500-lb. load rating
- includes top mat and keys
- measures 26.5" x 18" x 37.5"
- Model: CMST22751RB
Save on tool bags, holsters, and tool belts, with deals mostly starting around $61, but with a couple of cheap choices thrown in. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt Custom Leathercraft Small Maintenance/Electrician's Pouch for $16.17 (low by $10).
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 14" x 4"
- 18 red bins each capable of handling up to 2-lbs.
- 12 blue bins each capable of handling up to 3.5-lbs.
- Model: 80694
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Fulfill your outdoor kitchen dreams and make your own restaurant style pizza in the comfort of your own home when you shop and save up to $120 Ooni outdoor pizza ovens. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery, although availability also varies by ZIP code.
- Pictured is the Ooni Fyra 12" Wood Pellet Outdoor Pizza Oven for $279.20 ($70 off).
There are several promotions available for this selection of items, including BOGO deals, member only discounts (it's free to sign up), and over 200 items in the sale category. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Extra storage is something we could all use more of, save today on select models via code "HOLIDAY21". Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Arrow 10x10-Foot Metal Vertical Storage Shed for $458.99 ($81 off).
It's 50% off and $169 less than a similar 239-piece set from a different brand. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes an organizer tray
- constructed from alloy steel
- Model: CMMT34554
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|16%
|$100 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|$119 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
