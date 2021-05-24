Craftsman 232-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99

It's half off for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- full polish chrome
- blow molded case with removable drawers
- Model: CMMT45300
Expires 5/28/2021
Published 58 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
That's a $1 off, and with Prime free shipping it'll save you a trip to Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- square & miter handle feature w/ 45-degree & 90-degree angles
- Model: CMHT20880
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- overstrike protection
- measures 12" x 5" x 1.5"
- Model: CMHT51398
That's a great price for a kit of this size, and $7 less than you'd pay for an almost-identical set elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $9.36 shipping fee.
- includes slotted, Phillips, star, square, precision, offset screwdrivers, nut drivers, a ratchet handle, and 60 bits
- Model: 64768
That's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Direct torque technology
- Polished chrome vanadium finish
- Knurled control ring
- Hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
- UPC: 076174738070
That's $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- crimps and trims
- on-tool wiring guide
- Pass-Thru RJ45 connector plug
- Model: VDV226-005
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
You'd pay at least $195 for this sander and saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw will appear at checkout after adding the sander to the cart.
- It's available for pickup only.
- 8,000 to 14,000 OPM variable speed control
- 1-handed locking dust bag
- dust-sealed switch
- brushless motor
- paper clamp
- Model: DCW200B
- UPC: 885911656665
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 140-piece Impact Drill/Drive Set, four 6" 6TPI, three 6" 14TPI, 8" 18TPI, 9" 6TPI, 7-/14" 24T framing saw blades
- Model: CMALWMSTSET
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
