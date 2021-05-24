Craftsman 232-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $99
Lowe's · 58 mins ago
Craftsman 232-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$99 $199
free shipping

It's half off for a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • standard (SAE) and metric
  • 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
  • full polish chrome
  • blow molded case with removable drawers
  • Model: CMMT45300
  • Expires 5/28/2021
    Published 58 min ago
