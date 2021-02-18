That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
-
It's the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
- 600 ft-lb. max torque
- heavy duty twin hammer mechanism
- adjustable power regulator
- Model: DWMT70774
That's $30 under list, and the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Battery and charger are not included.
- 3 LED lights w/ 20 second delay after trigger release
- anti-slip comfort grip
- Model: DCF880B
It's $42 under list and the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/4" Impact Driver
- 20V Max Cordless Lithium-Ion 1/2" Compact Drill Driver
- 2 batteries, charger, and contractor bag
- Model: DCK240C2
Although price-matched at a couple of stores, that's $30 off, the best price we could find, and the most convenient retailer for most people. Buy Now at Amazon
- Weighs only 1.6 lbs.
- 3 LED work lights are built in
- Includes a carry bag, charger, and battery
- Model: PS42-02
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- six sizes from 1/8" to 1/2"
- Model: 13120103
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, it's available for store pickup for a last-minute gift. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee.
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
That's a buck under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" Speed-Lok connector
- 6 drill bit sizes
- magnetic bit holder
- 7 x 1" driver bits
- 7 x 2" driver bits
- plastic carrying case
- Model: 964074
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 45 specialty tools and 12 1/4" drive tools
- forged ergonomic handles
- includes storage case
- Model: CMMT99446
- UPC: 885911653732
It's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This offer is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join).
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 gallon
- Oil free pump
- 150 max PSI
- 13 piece accessory kit
- Model: CMEC6150K
