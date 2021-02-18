New
Lowe's · 7 mins ago
Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Impact Wrench w/ Battery Kit
$99 $228
pickup

That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
  • Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
Features
  • includes battery and charger
  • 165 ft-lbs max torque
  • variable speed trigger
  • hog ring anvil
  • Model: CMCF910B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Impact Wrenches & Drivers Lowe's Craftsman
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 56% -- $99 Buy Now