Craftsman 20 V 6-1/2 in. Cordless Circular Saw for $56

That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 4000 rpm
- charger not included
- 8T blade and hex wrench
- Model: CMCS500B
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "ER9UNIUK" for a savings of $24, which drops it $2 under our April mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Born via Amazon.
- 15.75" vacuum adapter
- adjustable cutting depth from 0-27mm
- includes 3 blades, 7" scale ruler, & Allen key
- Model: 234
That's $55 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
Apply coupon code "274196" to get this price. It's $69 less than what you'd pay for a new saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- A 1-year limited manufacturer's warranty applies.
- 3500 RPM
- 2.5" cut depth
- electronic brake
- depth adjustment
- Model: 2631-20
- UPC: 045242530250
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
With select tools and tool kits (over 40 available), you'll be able to get other ones for free or for $100 off. The eligible items are listed as such and must be added to your cart separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- portable
- cord wrap
- also functions as a blower
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
