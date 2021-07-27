Craftsman 20 V 6-1/2 in. Cordless Circular Saw for $56
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 20 V 6-1/2 in. Cordless Circular Saw
$56 $70
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • 4000 rpm
  • charger not included
  • 8T blade and hex wrench
  • Model: CMCS500B
