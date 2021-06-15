Craftsman 20V 4Ah Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery 2-Pack for $79 for members

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- longer cycle life
- no self-discharge
- Model: CMCB204-2
Expires 6/30/2021
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
That's the second lowest price we've seen at $49 under our January mention, and a current low by $29. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.) It also bags free shipping.
- oil-free pump
- 150 Max PSI
- Model: CMEC6150
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
You can choose from 14 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $69. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Warm White for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on decor, tools, grills, and more, with over 250 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill for $649.99 ($150 off).
That's $1 under our May mention, $10 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-resistant tool steel
- compatible with the versa-track portable storage system
- Model: CMAF1224
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
You'd pay $13 more at other stores. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 18" bag for long tools and a 13" zippered tool bag with pockets
- 600D Denier material, resisting moisture and wear and tear, and feature handles for easy carrying
- Open-mouth structure on each bag
