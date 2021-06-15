Craftsman 20V 4Ah Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery 2-Pack for $79 for members
Ace Hardware · 10 mins ago
Craftsman 20V 4Ah Lithium-Ion High Capacity Battery 2-Pack
$79 for members $149
free delivery

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
Features
  • longer cycle life
  • no self-discharge
  • Model: CMCB204-2
  • Expires 6/30/2021
