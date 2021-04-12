That's the first time we've seen a new model on offer, and a current low by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.) It also garners free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- edging and trimming orientations
- telescoping shaft
- Model: CMCST900D1
Expires 4/30/2021
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's a savings of $5 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This price is only available in select ZIPs.
- no-spill fill
- comfort-grip pump handle
- automatic pressure relief valve
- Model: 1501HDXA
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Lime.
- Opt for pickup (where available) to save $6 on shipping, or orders over $35 ship free.
- 58-psi. max
- includes easy-on/off 3-jet adjustable nozzle w/ thumb lever operation
Ace Rewards members save up to $50 on select lawnmowers, blowers, trimmers, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the EBO Power+ 15" 56V Battery String Trimmer Kit for $199.99 for members.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Shop over 180 items including wasp and hornet killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, bird feeders from $10, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Suncast Hosemobile 175-foot. Wheeled Hose Cart for $29.99 ($2 off list).
It's $4 under what you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.42 shipping charge.
- forged, high-carbon steel
- arched center
- Model: 55-525
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose pickup where available to dodge shipping, which adds around $3.50.
- 1/4" shank diameter
- Model: 00999852
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on April 14, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
That's a total savings of $129 off list ($30 for the impact wrench, and another $99 for the battery kit). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Add the impact wrench to cart, and the battery kit adds automatically.
- Shipping is unavailable for the battery, so opt for pickup to get this deal.
- includes battery and charger
- 165 ft-lbs max torque
- variable speed trigger
- hog ring anvil
- Model: CMCF910B
