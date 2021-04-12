New
Ace Hardware · 31 mins ago
Craftsman 20V 13" Trimmer/Edger Kit
$80 for members $109
free shipping

That's the first time we've seen a new model on offer, and a current low by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.) It also garners free shipping.
  • 2 speed settings
  • edging and trimming orientations
  • telescoping shaft
  • Model: CMCST900D1
  • Expires 4/30/2021
    Published 31 min ago
