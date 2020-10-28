That's the best shipped price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- CMCD700 20V drill/driver w/ 2 speeds
- CMCF800 20V impact driver
- easy bit change
- includes 2 batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $9 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the lowest price we could find by $194.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 52" x 37.5"
- reinforced mounting casters
- 18,532 cubic inches of storage
- embossed top mat to protect surface
- Model: CMST25210BK
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
The discount below applies in cart on an assortment of around 60 Ryobi power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149
- $30 off $199
- $50 off $249 or more
- Most of these items get free shipping, but for those that don't, opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
That's at least $7 less than we could find elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save up to 44% off on a huge selection, including many items from brands such as DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Ryobi. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Beyond the standard $45 threshold for free shipping, several items under $45 also get free shipping.
It's $119 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- 1/4" and 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT12021
It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12-amp motor
- low kickback bar and chain
- auto-oiling
- Model: CMECS600
It's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
