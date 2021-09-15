It's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the delivery fees.
- Craftsman V20 Weedwacker String Trimmer
- Craftsman V20 Axial Blower
- Model: CMCK279D1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Clip the 30% coupon and apply code "VPX2KOP9" to save $42. It's $7 below our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Phcu via Amazon.
- includes 2.0mAh battery pack, charger, screwdriver, and wrench
- protective baffle and security lock
- ergonomic non-slip handle
- variable speed
- LED indicator
- Model: D901
That's a savings of $64 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or pad your order to $35 or more to get free shipping).
- 70º spraying nozzle
- 15-oz. removable tank
Save on patio chairs, fire pits, BBQs, Sun Joe tools, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Coral Coast Senola Beach Wicker Rocker for $139.99 ($55 off).
Clip the 50% off on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Oeiusekjufe via Amazon.
- 8 function adjustable nozzle
- double latex core
- 3/4" solid brass connector
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lowe's
- LED lights
- 120 air jets
- rapid heating system
- integrated water filtration
- Model: 170023
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
Bag a free tool set ($69.99 value) with the purchase of a Craftsman 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Center. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Must add free item (2007146) to cart.
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- The price drops for Ace Rewards members (not a member? it's free to join).
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|22%
|--
|$69
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register