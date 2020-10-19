It's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12-amp motor
- low kickback bar and chain
- auto-oiling
- Model: CMECS600


Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Apply coupon code "CJNJHHM5" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- The same coupon code drops the 1-pack option to $7.99.
- Sold by Goodtime Home via Amazon.
- fits all standard 3/4” faucets and hoses
It's the best price we could find by $3 when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS." Buy Now at Tanga
- 4-volt lithium-ion battery
- up to 4 hours of continuous runtime when fully charged
- 3-watt motor sprays up to 15 gallons per charge
- 20" spray wand
- adjusts from jet stream to fan spray
- Model: SJ-APS-1G
Apply coupon code "506JHI79" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JLM-US via Amazon.
- latex core
- expands from 17-feet to 50-feet
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369". Shop Now at Lowe's
- The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- 3/8" ratcheting chuck for a wide variety of bits
- 2-speed transmission
- 15 clutch settings
- Model: DCD706B
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $9 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the lowest price we could find by $194.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 52" x 37.5"
- reinforced mounting casters
- 18,532 cubic inches of storage
- embossed top mat to protect surface
- Model: CMST25210BK
It's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- 1/4" and 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT12021
