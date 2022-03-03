That's the lowest price we could find by $31. (Most stores charge $120.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 6 HP peak motor
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 20-foot cord
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
Published 31 min ago
The highest discounts apply to washers, dryers, vacuums, and small appliances. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Samsung 28.2-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator for $1,498 (a savings of $601).
- Delivery adds $55 or is free with appliances over $396.
It's a savings of $21 off list and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4x more suction power
- extra long crevice tool
- up to 90% more run time
- one touch easy empty
- 2 speeds
- Model: HHVK320J10
- UPC: 885911659512
That's $11 off list, and around $6 less than you'd pay for a similar Dyson station elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TechOrbits via Amazon.
- compatible with Dyson V11, V10, V8, and V7 models
- Model: OF-D50
Save on over 260 carpet cleaners, robot vacuums, uprights, handheld, and cordless from brands like Bissell, Shark, Eureka, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner for $89 ($35 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Ace Rewards members get extra discounts on a range of items already discounted. (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items involve free gifts too.
It's $35 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- duty rating of 200 lbs.
- 1.5" slip-resistant Traction-Tred D-rungs
- spring-loaded locks
- pivoting shoes with slip-resistant foot pads
- mar-resistant end caps
- Model: D1116-2
Target sells a similar Little Tikes branded set for $13 more; this one is Craftsman branded, so kids will enjoy having "real" tools. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hoe, rake, and shovel
- Model: SG001-03-CM
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? It's free to join.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $8. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- variable speed
- brushless motor
- includes battery & charger
- Model: CMCF810C1
- UPC: 885911559478
That's $23 under Lowe's price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- contoured over-molded handle
- Model: CMES300
