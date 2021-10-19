It's $25 off list and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code).
- wrenches ranges from 5/16" and 7/8"
- Model: CMMT10946
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's $20 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large markings
- Polished
- Box end
- Corrosion resistant
- Model: CMMT12080
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply coupon code "30W5AYEL" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- for 24- to 12-guage wire
- strips, cuts, and crimps
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and a savings of $18 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- This deal is for Prime members only.
- reversible ratchet head
- rust resistant finish
- hardened, heat treated Chrome Vanadium alloy steel construction
- Model: LX-181
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
Save on lanterns, lighting, plant pots, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on lanterns, wrenches, work gloves, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for just the batteries. Choose a bare tool from the list for free, which is an additional savings of $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- free tool options include a Craftsman 20V Jig Saw, Circular Saw, or Reciprocating Saw
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
