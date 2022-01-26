That's $25 less than you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- wrenches ranges from 5/16" and 7/8"
- Model: CMMT10946
That's $25 less than you'd pay at Lowe's for this model. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP code.
- includes 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm wrenches
- 12-point box end with fastener
- full polish chrome finish
- Model: CMMT10947
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That is $60 less than you'd pay at Ace Hardware. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser etched large markings
- locking collar
- polished chrome finish
- case
- Model: CMMT99434
It's $59 off list and the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- polished chrome finish
- 6 point socket with fastener
- 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes
- includes carry case
- Model: CMMT12024
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply coupon code "30LP93DB" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- self-releasing mechanism
- ergonomic, cushioned, non-slippery handles
- designed to accept ASTM 2098 compliant stainless steel clamps
- Model: TICONN-358
That's a buck less than it was a couple months ago and the lowest price we've seen Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel
- 13 wear-resistant steel sockets
- 3-way ratchet screwdriver
- ratchet wrench and coupler driver
- Model: DS-WBS-28
Score deals on individual tools and sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's $3 off the original list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Twist-lock design for quick and easy blade replacement
- Model: DS-HDSAMZ003
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on over 120 items from DeWalt, Craftsman, First Alert, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15A 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $11 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 450 CFM and 260 MPH
- bckpack collection bag holds up to 55L of mulch
- Model: CMEBL7000
Shop and save on a range of Craftsman tools. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 20V Max 2Ah Li-ion 3-Piece Starter Kit for $99 in cart (a low by $40).
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Considering single and 2-pack compatible Craftsman batteries can be found for less than $100, this is a better deal than the best price we found for a kit including them. Buy Now at Lowe's
- drives up to 2" 18Ga brad nails
- tool-free jam and stall release
- tool-free depth adjustment
- adjustable belt hook
- Model: CMCN618B
Outside of price matches, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 Impact Driver
- two V20 20V Max Lithium Ion Batteries, charger, and storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
