That's the best price we could find for this model number by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
Published 5 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That is $60 less than you'd pay at Ace Hardware. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser etched large markings
- locking collar
- polished chrome finish
- case
- Model: CMMT99434
That's $22 under Lexivon's direct price and the lowest we've seen when you clip the coupon on the product page. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-calibrated to +/- 4% accuracy
- reversible ratchet head
- hardened, heat treated Chrome Vanadium alloy steel construction
- rust and corrosion resistant finish
- Model: LX-183
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes hex key adapter to adjust 2/16" and 5/16" hex valves
- Square openings compatible to 1/4", 3/16", 3/8", and 5/16"
- Model: 1839043
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- compact head design
- Model: 2068120
It's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1-5/16" max jaw opening
- laser etched scale
- large knurl for easy adjustment
- hex jaw
- wide handdle
- Model: AC210VS
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That's $11 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 450 CFM and 260 MPH
- bckpack collection bag holds up to 55L of mulch
- Model: CMEBL7000
Shop and save on a range of Craftsman tools. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 20V Max 2Ah Li-ion 3-Piece Starter Kit for $99 in cart (a low by $40).
It's $59 off list and the best price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- polished chrome finish
- 6 point socket with fastener
- 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes
- includes carry case
- Model: CMMT12024
