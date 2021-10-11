Ace Rewards members get this discount in-cart. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's a savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Includes a 2-1/2" x 7ft. hose, 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and standard filter
- Model: CMXEVBE17155
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Clip the coupon on the product page to cut it to the best price we've seen; saving you $27 off the list price.
- Sold by Orythia via Amazon.
- three attachable nozzles
You'd pay $34 more at your local Home Depot.
- wet + dry floor brush
- reusable HEPA filtration system
- 10-amp/7 HP motor
- 50-foot suction hose and 7.6-foot power cord
- Model: SWD5000
Save on vacuums, robot vacuums, microwaves, ovens, dryers, air conditioners, blenders, toasters, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
After coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15", it's tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen for any iRobot Roomba. (You'd pay around $299 for a new one.)
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- flexible rubber brushes
- edge sweeping
- Virtual Wall mode
- Model: E6198
With an Ace Rewards membership, knock an extra 15% off regular-priced items via coupon code "AROCT".
Apply coupon code "AROCT" to save an extra 15% off select sheds and outdoor storage for Ace members. There are 13 items to choose from, with prices starting from $85.
- Pictured is the Suncast 50-Gallon Peppercorn Plastic Deck Box for $84.99 (low by $5).
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
That's a savings of $2 off list price.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the lowest price we could find by $10.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's the lowest price we could find by $21.
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
