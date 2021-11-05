That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- adjustable miter gauge for 0° to 60° angled cuts
- includes 5 T-Shank blades and a rip fence
- Model: WX572L
It's the lowest price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Amazon
- rolling stand
- flip over fence
- 32-1/2" of rip capacity
- telescoping fence rails
- 15-amp high-torque motor
- Model: DWE7491RSR
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
It's marked at 50% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 0.25", 3/8" and 0.5" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- Model: CMMT45311
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
It's $10 less than you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- This price requires an Ace Rewards membership. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 1/4" drive right angle ratcheting bit driver
- five 1/4" drive 6 point SAE sockets
- five 1/4" drive 6 point metric sockets
- 23 specialty bits
- one 1/4" drive bit adapter
- Model: CMMT12005LZ
