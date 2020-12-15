It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- horizontal handle
- weighs just 24.2-lbs.
- up to 45° bevel range
- up to 52° miter range
- Model: C10FCGM
That's the best price we could find by $2, although most sellers charge over $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock December 15 but can be ordered now.
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
- Tungsten Carbide
- 32-tooth blade for versatility
- 80-tooth blade for fine finish
- Model: DW3128P5
- UPC: 753569656781, 028877308944
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
- can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
- 36V miter saw
- 4 AH battery and charger
- Model: C3610DRAQAM
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Thanks to the free tool, that's the best we've seen and a combined savings of up to $139. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from almost 20 items for your free tool.
- two 20V Max 5.0Ah XR batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
That's the best price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up).
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $35 separately). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Need it faster? Opt for in-store pickup where available.
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- gunmetal chrome finish
- molded hard case for tool set
- steel 3-drawer lockable tool box
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $16 shipping fee.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|13%
|--
|$139
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register