That's $46 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- The drill/driver
- 2 batteries
- Battery charger
- Model: PCCK607LB
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
Its $10 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
It's $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 20V variable speed 1/2" cordless drill driver
- 20V brushed 1/4" cordless impact driver
- 20V compact 1" cordless reciprocating saw
- 20V 140-lumen cordless task light
- two 20V MAX 2Ah lithium-ion batteries
- charger
- storage bag
- includes Phillips #2 bit, double sided bit, and 6" reciprocating blade
- Model: CMCK400D2R
Save on over 900 items from brands like Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. If you're looking for a quick gift, click on "In Stock at Store Today" on the left side of the page to view products available at your local store. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $399 ($230 low).
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items while bagging freebies valued up to $199. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Add 5 signs to your cart to get 2 of them free. It's a savings of $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by allsell_sale10 via eBay.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|58%
|--
|$83
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register