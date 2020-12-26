New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V 13" Trimmer/Edger Kit
$63 $109
free shipping

That's $36 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • two speed settings
  • edging and trimming orientations
  • telescoping shaft
  • Model: CMCST900D1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Craftsman
Refurbished Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $63 Buy Now