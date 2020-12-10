That's a $33 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to signup).
- variable speed trigger
- 4 orbital settings
- beveling shoe cuts up to 45°
- Model: CMES612
- UPC: 885911549028
-
Expires 12/24/2020
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
Apply coupon code "PWRTL15" to save. That's $63 under our mention of a new one in June and the lowest price we could find today by $96. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- A comprehensive 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- drill/driver
- impact driver
- reciprocating saw
- task light
- two 20V batteries, charger, & bag
- Model: CMCK400D2
It's $130 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
