Craftsman 9-Gallon 4.25 HP Wet/Dry Vac for $50 for members

- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
Expires 8/31/2021
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
- $100 max discount, and 2 uses per account.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $329.99 ($269 less than a new one)
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
- Available in White.
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- auto water dispenser
- up to 100 mins runtime
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
- 17" long
- padded lining to protect door surface
- folds flat to 2.25" depth when not in use
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" String Trimmer Kit with the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Handheld Leaf Blower for $359.98 (low by $48).
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
- Tool Set:
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Tool Box:
- 110-lbs. weight capacity
- grip handles
- wheeled
- includes tray
- Model: CMMT99206
- variable speed
- brushless motor
- includes battery & charger
- Model: CMCF810C1
