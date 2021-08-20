Craftsman 9-Gallon 4.25 HP Wet/Dry Vac for $50 for members
Ace Hardware · 9 hrs ago
Craftsman 9-Gallon 4.25 HP Wet/Dry Vac
$50 for members $60
free delivery

It's $21 cheaper than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • 7-ft. locking hose
  • 2 extension wands
  • 3 nozzles
  • dust collection bag
  • Model: CMXEVBE17590
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 9 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Ace Hardware 37% $60 (exp 5 mos ago) $50 Buy Now