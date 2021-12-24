It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes fiberglass hammer, 25-ft. tape measure, stud sensor, & torpedo level
- Model: CMHT97541Z
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
Shop a small selection of mechanic tool sets that would make great last minute gifts. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 10-Piece SAE Mechanic's Tool Set for $12.98 ( low by $12).
- Opt for in store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Jorgensen 4" 300lb Bar Clamp (pictured) for $3.98 (low by $13)
- Jorgensen 24" 600lb Bar Clamp for $12.98 (low by $12)
- Jorgensen 36" 600lb Bar Clamp for $14.98 (low by $8)
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
