It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
This is $50 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Also available for pickup to get it under the tree before Christmas.
- two 20-volt lithium ion batteries and charger
- 20-volt impact driver
- 20-volt drill/driver
- carry case
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's a low by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
More Offers
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
