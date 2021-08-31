Craftsman 20V Max Jobsite Cordless Fan for $49

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
Published 28 min ago
Prime members apply coupon code "60KEJACX" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black, White, and Green at this price.
- Sold by AAFGXSP via Amazon.
- functions as fan, evaporative cooler, air conditioner, or humidifier
- 3 wind speeds and 3 time settings
- 7 color lights with fade option
- water tank lid and fan cover can be removed for easy cleaning
- 600ml water tank
- measures 8.26" x 3.54" x 10.23" overall
- USB powered
- Model: AF-001-Old
Apply coupon code "8KEHUSFT" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Black and Red pictured).
- Sold by Luwatt via Amazon.
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- 360° adjustable
- 3 speed settings
That is the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W lighting capacity (bulb not included)
- up to 45-sq. ft coverage
- Model: 678
Coupon code "QT7C894C" takes 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KooLL via Amazon.
- 3 speeds
- adjustable angle
- works 3 to 9 hours on a full charge
- Model: FAN_NECK
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Save $81 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
Save on select vanities Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Presnell 61" Undermount Double Sink Vanity w/ Marble Top for $1,099 ($800 off).
That's $11 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (It's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
You'd pay $15 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- zippered top
- Model: CMST513100
It's $21 cheaper than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 7-ft. locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- 3 nozzles
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17590
