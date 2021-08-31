Craftsman 20V Max Jobsite Cordless Fan for $49
Craftsman 20V Max Jobsite Cordless Fan
$49 $59
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 3 speeds
  • AC/DC power
  • pivoting head
  • battery sold separately
  • Model: CMCE001B
