Costway Kids' Adjustable Gymnastics Horizontal Bar
$130 $151
Apply coupon code "DN83152796" to save $59 off the list price.

  • Available in Purple.
  • The Pink and Blue are $149 after coupon.
  • adjusted from 36" to 59"
  • locking mechanism
  • 225-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: 83152796
  Code "DN83152796"
  Expires 12/16/2020
