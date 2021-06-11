Costway Heavy Duty Commercial Ice Maker for $299
Costway · 44 mins ago
Costway Heavy Duty Commercial Ice Maker
$299 $360
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN68470195" for a savings of $61. Buy Now at Costway

Features
  • produces up to 88-lbs. of ice per day
  • 8.8-lbs. of ice storage
  • 70" cord
  • interior LED lighting
  • Model: 68470195
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DN68470195"
  • Expires 7/1/2021
    Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Small Appliances Costway Costway
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costway 38% -- $299 Buy Now