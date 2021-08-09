Costway Foldable Lounge Floor Couch for $185

Apply coupon code "DN15607293" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Costway
- In 3 colors (Blue pictured).
- 6-positions
- adjustable backrest
- steel frame
- Model: 15607293
That's a $131 drop from our April mention (plus a further savings of $55 since that required in-store pickup and this ships free). It's the best price we could find today by $11, although the vast majority of retailers charge at least $900. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Java.
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or full-size pull-out bed
- measures 66.5" x 37.6" x 38.6" as a sofa
- high-density foam cushions and Dream Coils
- kiln-dried solid hardwood frame
- includes 2 pillows
- Model: SA-JKV-PS2U5-JV
Save $68 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Gray.
- 3 convertible reclining modes
- 6 solid wood legs
- plywood frame
It's half price at a $500 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Dove or Metal.
- Choose from $50 drop-off, $75 room-of-choice, and $110 white glove delivery (options may vary by ZIP code).
- removable, reversible back cushions
- measures 78" W x 39" D x 33" H
- two 18" x 18" toss pillows
- wood frame and legs
- polyester upholstery
- removable legs
Coupon code "BTS" bags a savings of $900 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Inside home entrance drop-off delivery adds $50. (Room-of-choice and white glove delivery are also available for $75 and $110, respectively. Delivery fees may vary by ZIP code.)
- Shipping time varies by color and ZIP code.
- Available in Mahogany (pictured) or Charcoal.
- measures 88.5" x 42" x 43.5"
- power headrests
- lighted cupholder, USB port, and concealed storage in each arm
- center back cushion folds down into a table with 2 electrical outlets, 2 USB ports, and 2 cupholders
- center headrest folds up to reveal 2 lights
Save on over 40 items for home, garden, kids, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 4-Tier Patio/Balcony Flower and Herb Garden for $116 ($72 off and a price low).
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Apply coupon code "DN79056138" for a savings of $75. Buy Now at Costway
- Freestanding, can be used as a portable or built-in to a counter
- Ice cubs are 0.9 inches cubed
- Ice making capacity: 110 lbs. in 24 hours
Coupon code "DN17285634" saves $51 off list, making it the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- nonslip footpads and handles
- PVC/PU covered leg cushion
- steel construction
- supports 265-lbs.
- adjustable height
- transport wheels
Apply coupon code "DN30517682" for a savings of $61. Buy Now at Costway
- The blower is not included.
- measures 207" x 147" x 80"
- wear- and tear-resistant
- Model: 30517682
Apply code "Cooler31" to save $31. Buy Now at Bestoutdor
- 3-in-1 cooling, humidifying, and purifying
- 3 speeds
- 3 mode cooling
- 7.5-hour timing function and low noise
- 6.5-liter water tank
- wide-angle oscillation
- portable rolling casters
- remote control
Apply code "DN10945832" to save $11. Buy Now at Costway
- Avaiable in several colors (Blue pictured).
- 4 poles, 4 stakes, 4 sand bags, and carry bag included
- can be angled
- 50+ SPF protection
Apply coupon code "DN96478520" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Costway
- dehumidifier function
- up to 400-sq. ft. of coverage
- programmable timer
- remote control
- Model: 96478520
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costway
|22%
|--
|$185
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register