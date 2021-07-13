Costway 8x8-Foot Outdoor Pop Up Tent for $120
Costway · 29 mins ago
Costway 8x8-Foot Outdoor Pop Up Tent
$120 $140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN43158270" for a savings of $20.

  • Available in three colors (Grey pictured).
  • 8 ground stakes, 4 tie-down ropes, 4 weighted bags, and a wheeled carry bag
  • 3 adjustable height positions from 92.5'' to 100.5''
  • wear- and fade-resistant PU-coated oxford cloth
  • rustproof steel frame
  • Model: 43158270
  • Code "DN43158270"
  • Expires 8/1/2021
    Published 29 min ago
