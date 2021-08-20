Costway 6-Piece 18" Magnetic Tool Holder for $35

Apply coupon code "DN50293178" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Costway
- steel powder coating
- measures 18" x 1" x 0.5"
- Model: 50293178
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24" x 12"
- Includes an adjustable fence, a sliding fence stop block, onboard rulers
- Model: DPA2412T
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Iron buckles and reinforced stitching at key stress points
- Adjustable system with 2 power tool hooks
- Padded back and chest straps
It's $4 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by at least $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to log into your Ace Reward account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- secured stacking and transport of up to 3 at once
- removable dividers
- Model: STST14021
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Galvanized at this price.
- measures 16" x 32"
- fits 1/4" pegboard pegs
- mounts directly into studs or sheet rock
- pre-formed 3/4" flange to separate from wall
- Model: 30-P-3232GV
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Coupon code "DN17285634" saves $51 off list, making it the lowest price we found by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- nonslip footpads and handles
- PVC/PU covered leg cushion
- steel construction
- supports 265-lbs.
- adjustable height
- transport wheels
Apply code "DN65849371" to save $19. Shop Now at Costway
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- galvanized steel construction w/ MDF board
- measures 36" x 16" x 72"
- two racks
- adjustable height shelving
- bolt-free assembly
- Model: 65849371
Apply coupon code "DN15607293" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Costway
- At this price in Beige or Blue.
- 6-positions
- adjustable backrest
- steel frame
- Model: 15607293
Apply code "Cooler31" to save $31. Buy Now at Bestoutdor
- 3-in-1 cooling, humidifying, and purifying
- 3 speeds
- 3 mode cooling
- 7.5-hour timing function and low noise
- 6.5-liter water tank
- wide-angle oscillation
- portable rolling casters
- remote control
Apply coupon code "DN96478520" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Costway
- dehumidifier function
- up to 400-sq. ft. of coverage
- programmable timer
- remote control
- Model: 96478520
Make this the lowest price we could find by $7 by applying coupon code "DN46321598". Buy Now at Costway
- 4 heights from 55" to 62" height range
- 70.5-lb. sand capacity
- 19" base diameter
- 28L water capacity
- 6 suction cups on base
- includes boxing gloves with ventilation holes
Coupon code "DN05982317" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- In Blue or Beige.
- metal frame
- removable cushion
- 3 adjustable positions
- 330-lb. weight capacity
- folds for carrying/storage
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costway
|35%
|--
|$35
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register