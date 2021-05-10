Costway 5-Piece Patio Dining Set for $299

Apply coupon code "DN92341756" for a savings of $201 off list price. Buy Now at Costway
- weather-resistant PE rattan
- glass top
- steel frame
- Model: 92341756
Save on a range of shade creators for your patio when you shop this sale. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 10-Ft Patio Offset Cantilever Umbrella with Solar Lights for $180 ($45 off).
Get the lowest price we could find by $20 via coupon code "DN13728609". Buy Now at Costway
- In several colors (Beige pictured).
- crank lift
- vented canopy
- push-button tilt
- 1.5" diameter iron pole
- 18 built-in solar-powered LED lights
- Model: 13728609
Apply coupon code "DN89602517" to get the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Costway
- In several colors (Brown pictured).
- wheeled
- folding design
- 385-lb. weight capacity
- 7-position tilting backrest
- Model: 89602517
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Save on cushions, drapery, tables, sectionals, and more with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
- Pictured is the Ballard Designs Laguna Sofa for $748.99 ($850 off).
Save on over 300 items including reclining loungers, swing chairs, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Arlmont & Co. Nia Outdoor Porch Swing for $319.99 ($290 off).
Apply coupon code "DN91638542" to get the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Costway
- In Beige.
- can be installed on cement wall and brickwork
- rust-resistant aluminum construction
- adjustable from 40° to 100°
Apply coupon code "DNLAWN" for a savings of $36. Buy Now at Costway
- roller diameter of 6"
- steel handle
- Model: 59147283
If your yard and/or garden need some attention, Costway has a selection of garden supplies to help you get it into shape. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 53-Gallon Portable Collapsible Rain Barrel Water Collector for $43.95 (low by $40).
Save on around 50 items for home, garden, kitchen, and more. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the 24.5" x12.5" Elevated Planter Box for $59.95 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "DN30729165" for a savings of $31. Buy Now at Costway
- powder coated thick steel tube frame
- water-repellent polyethylene canopy
- UV sun protection
- 8 removeable side panels
Apply code "DN60528173" to save a total of $316 off the list price. Buy Now at Costway
- includes carry bag, ground stakes, 2 hoses, air blower, and repair kit.
- Model: 60528173
Apply code "DNRUN" to drop the price $25 below our November mention and save $195. Buy Now at Costway
- Available at this price in White.
- Other colors are available from $300 via the same code.
- 2 speed
- built-in Bluetooth Speaker
- measures 49" x 27" x 42"
- phone holder
- remote control
- LED display
Use coupon code "DN13529408" for the lowest price we found by $41. Buy Now at Costway
- up to 226°F hot-pressure steam
- 1.5 liter water tank
- 16-foot power cord
- 2 extension tubes
- 79" soft pipe
- 18 accessories
- Model: 13529408
