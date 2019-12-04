New
Compustar Remote Start System w/ Installation
$250 $450
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • provides remote starting from up to 3,000-feet away and keyless entry
  • Model: CS4905S-KIT
Details
Comments
7 comments
dada_pat
This is over, valid on thanksgiving !!!
December 4, 2019
kevinwow1
This item's price is incorrect
December 3, 2019
vinicio1205
Shows 450
December 2, 2019
eric430
Showing 479
December 1, 2019
giddeup
Had one installed for my wife's car a couple weeks ago when they were on sale. It took Best Buy about an hour to install and works great. There product page is a little confusing, but there is a Blue Box right above the picture that says Installation Included, and if you add it to your cart it shows you the install is free. Just $13 for an install kit.

Included with installation:

Remote Start Installation with T-Harness - FREE (reg. $110)
Directed Electronics - Ball Bearing Tilt Switch - FREE (reg. $9.99)
Directed Electronics - Relay Assembly Kit - Black - $12.99
iDatalink - iDataStart T-Harness for Select Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep Vehicles - Black - FREE (reg. $79.99)
November 30, 2019
DaveVman
Anyone trust Best Buy with their car starter installation?
November 30, 2019
rotcop4u2
this ad doesn't say with installation.. it says installation required
November 30, 2019