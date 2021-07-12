Command 21" Picture Ledge for $13
New
Walmart · 49 mins ago
Command 21" Picture Ledge
$13 $34
pickup

It's $21 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • includes one ledge and 10 strips
  • Model: HOM21Q-ES
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Decor Walmart Command
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 62% -- $13 Buy Now