Comfort Zone Portable Fan-Forced Air Space Heater
  • Note that this item requires a 3-prong industrial outlet and will not work in standard household 120-volt outlets.
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
  • 4,800-watts
  • integrated thermostat control
  • Model: CZ290
sparky_in_the_midwest
This is a 240v heater and comes with the appropriate plug (similar to electric range or the type furnished with an electric clothes dryer). Buyer would need a matching outlet in order to power this heater.
