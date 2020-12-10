That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that this item requires a 3-prong industrial outlet and will not work in standard household 120-volt outlets.
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
- 4,800-watts
- integrated thermostat control
- Model: CZ290
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Wayfair
- cool-to-touch
- 2 heat settings
- tip-over switch
- adjustable thermostat
That's the best deal we could find by a buck, but most stores charge $26 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 heat settings
- 1,500 watts
- Model: CZ798BK
Save up to $24 on a range of sizes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The sizes:
- Mini 250W for $64.99 (low by $13)
- Solo 400W for $79.99 (low by $6)
- Dual 400W for $79.99 (low by $17)
- Maxi 600W for $89.99 (pictured, low by $24)
Use coupon code "271099" for the best deal we could find by $70. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $18 shipping fee.
- 75,000 to 125,000 BTUs
- heats up to 3,000 square feet
- 10-ft. hose and regulator included
- requires 40 lb. propane tank (sold separately)
- Model: MH125FAV
Apply coupon code "40Y3ZPBQ" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Golden Island via Amazon.
- adjustable thermostat
- 750W to 1,500W heat or natural wind modes
- overheat and tip-over protection
- Model: GD9215AD8
Clip the $20 off coupon on the page and apply code "9ZVPJIQD" to save $37 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by May Whitman via Amazon.
- ceramic electric heater
- 60° oscillation
- timer function
- tip over protection
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
1 comment
